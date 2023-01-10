January 10, 2023
Biden and Mexico’s Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration
US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have been meeting in Mexico City to discuss migration. During talks they reaffirmed their commitment to address the root causes. They want to use "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration. Tom O’Connor, a senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek weighs in. #Biden #LopezObrador #migration
