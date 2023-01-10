January 10, 2023
Brazilian police dismantle camps of Bolsonaro supporters in Brasilia
A clean-up operation is under way in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress and other federal buildings in Brasilia on Sunday. Vinicius Mariano De Carvalho, former director of King's Brazil Institute, discusses the level of division in the country. #Bolsonaro #riots #Brazil
