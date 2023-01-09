January 9, 2023
UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan's recovery
Donors at an international conference have pledged 9 billion dollars to help Pakistan recover from last year’s devastating floods. The unprecedented flooding was described by UN chief Antonio Guterres as a climate disaster of monumental scale. More than seventeen hundred people were killed and millions were displaced. One year on, many people are still living in camps waiting for assistance. Muttalip Erdogan reports.
