Police dismantle camps of Bolsonaro supporters in Brasilia

Police have been dismantling makeshift camps set up by Bolsonaro supporters outside military headquarters in the capital as the deadline for them to disperse has expired. President Lula has declared a federal security intervention in Brasilia that will last until the end of this month following Sunday's violence. Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building and the Supreme Court was also overrun. More than one thousand people have been arrested. Less than three months ago, leftist Lula narrowly beat right-wing incumbent Bolsonaro for the presidency in a win that many Brazilians have not yet accepted. Bolsonaro has never publicly conceded defeat, and he's alleged - without evidence - that the country's electronic voting system is prone to fraud.