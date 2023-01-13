January 13, 2023
Special counsel named to probe Biden’s handling of documents
A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the home and former office of US President Joe Biden. The files date from the Obama administration and were found at his private residence in Delaware. Democratic strategist Spencer Critchley weighs in. #MerrickGarland #classifieddocuments #Biden
