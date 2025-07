Fellini’s 8 ½ at 60 | Istanbuls Today & Korean Wave in London

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Fellini’s 8 1/2 00:02 Guest: Ian Christie, Professor of Film and Media History at Birkbeck, University of London Istanbuls Today 09:04 Korean Wave in London 11:53 Journey into Fear 14:46 Mon Laferte’s Art 17:15 The Last of Us 19:49 Admont Library 20:20