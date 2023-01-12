Türkiye demands Sweden to stop supporting and funding terrorists

Turkiye has summoned the Swedish ambassador to the Foreign Minister over what it calls was an act of terror against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkiye informed the Swedish ambassador that the country strongly condemns and protests the propaganda carried out in Stockholm by the members of the PKK terror group. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University has more. #StaffanHerrstrom #PKKterrorists #Erdogan