Russia appoints General Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign

Russia has put its top military officer, General Valery Gerasimov, in charge of the war effort in Ukraine. It’s the second military leadership reshuffle in a few months, and shows Moscow's discontent with the military's performance. Alexander Smotrov, practice director at Global Counsel explains why there’s been another change of guard. #Ukraine #Russia #ValeryGerasimov