January 12, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia appoints new military chief as battle continues over Soledar
Russia has appointed another military chief to lead its campaign in Ukraine, as some of the bloodiest fighting in the 11-month-old conflict continues in the east. Shai Franklin, a partner with Gotham Government Relations, weighs in on how this appointment will impact the Ukraine conflict. #Russia #Soledar #ValeryGerasimov
