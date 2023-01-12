January 12, 2023
Protests in Azerbaijan against illegal mining by Armenia
Protests have been taking place in Azerbaijan against illegal mining by Armenia in the Karabakh region. Protesters in Shusha say that Armenian actions are threatening the peace negotiations between the neighbouring states. Esmira Jafarova from the Center of Analysis of International Relations weighs in on tensions between Baku and Yerevan. #Azerbaijan #Armenia #mining
