Wagner Group claims strategic Ukrainian town of Soledar

Kiev has called the fighting with the Russian forces in Soledar and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine the fiercest of the conflict so far. Battles are raging to secure control of the region. Earlier, Moscow's Wagner mercenary group claimed they have taken control of the town but Moscow hasn't confirmed this yet. Vasily Kashin from the Russian National Research University has more . #Soledar #Bakhmut #Wagnergroup