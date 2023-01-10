'Three amigos' expected to discuss migration, economy, energy

US President Joe Biden has no shortage of topics to tackle in his first presidential trip to Mexico. He's meeting his Mexican counterpart and Canada's Prime Minister for the trilateral North American Leaders' Summit. They're set to discuss strengthening economic ties, but lowering the number of migrants on the US-Mexico border is expected to top the agenda. Our correspondent Andy Roesgen has details of what the leaders have covered so far. #us #mexico #canada