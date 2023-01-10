Pro-Bolsonaro protesters detained for storming govt buildings

A clean-up operation is underway in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress and other federal buildings in Brasilia on Sunday. The current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the rioting, calling it a terrorist act. He's vowed to punish those responsible. But protesters are still refusing to accept Bolsonaro's election defeat. Luciana Taddeo in Sao Paulo begins our coverage. #brazil #bolsonaro #luladasilva