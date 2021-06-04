WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria 'indefinitely' suspends Twitter in country
Social media giant was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence," officials say.
Nigeria 'indefinitely' suspends Twitter in country
Decision comes two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations. / Reuters
June 4, 2021

Nigeria has announced it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The Information Ministry said the federal government had ''suspended (Twitter) indefinitely," in a statement on Friday that came two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations.

Twitter was still working in Nigeria soon after the statement.

When asked about the decision, ministry special assistant Segun Adeyemi told AFP news agency: "I can't answer technicalities ... operations will be suspended indefinitely."

Undermining corporate existence?

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government made the move because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

He did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suspension.

Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings was removed for violating Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy, the company said on Wednesday. 

READ MORE:How reliable is Twitter?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us