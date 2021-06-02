WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian senators back bill potentially barring Navalny allies from polls
The bill will make it impossible to run in elections for leaders, sponsors and rank-and-file members of “extremist” organisations, a designation being considered for opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s political network.
Russian senators back bill potentially barring Navalny allies from polls
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia on May 12, 2021. / Reuters
June 2, 2021

The upper house of Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly backed legislation that is expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny from running in elections.

The bill approved by the Federation Council would make it impossible to run in elections for leaders, sponsors and rank-and-file members of "extremist" organisations, a designation being considered for Navalny's organisations.

A Russian court is considering whether to designate his political network an "extremist" organisation and could make a decision as early as next week.

Kremlin critics say Russian authorities are widening a crackdown on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

A total of 146 senators backed the legislation, while one voted against and one abstained. 

The bill will now have to be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Navalny moved from jail to undisclosed location - lawyer

Bill will affect thousands of Russians 

The legislation could affect not only senior members and activists of Navalny's political network but potentially tens of thousands of Russians who supported its work with donations.

Leaders of such groups will not be able to run in parliamentary elections for five years while members and those who helped finance their work will be banned from running for three years.

Russian authorities had for years tolerated opposition groups including Navalny's political movement but Kremlin critics say authorities are moving to remove any vestiges of dissent.

Navalny, who barely survived a near fatal poisoning with a Soviet-designed nerve agent last summer, was imprisoned for two-and-a-half-years on old embezzlement charges in February.

READ MORE:European human rights court orders 'immediate' release of Navalny

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us