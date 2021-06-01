WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU: Gaza rebuilding requires unity government, lifting of Israeli blockade
EU's envoy to Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, who is visiting the besieged Gaza City for the first time since the ceasefire agreement with Israel, says the bloc would do its best to address people's humanitarian needs.
EU: Gaza rebuilding requires unity government, lifting of Israeli blockade
European Union (EU) Representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff (C) speaks during a press conference in Gaza on June 01, 2021. / AA
June 1, 2021

The reconstruction of Gaza needs several steps, including a unified Palestinian government and the lifting of the 15-year-old Israeli blockade, an EU representative said.

"These steps are not European Union conditions to the reconstruction [of Gaza], but a logical path to start this process," EU representative in Palestine Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff said at a news conference in Gaza on Tuesday.

Burgsdorff stressed conducting "democratic elections in Palestine."

He hailed Egyptian efforts to enable Gaza residents to live in stability and peace, as Egypt led efforts to solidify a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

READ MORE:Israel, Egypt discuss Gaza ceasefire, rebuilding plans

A trail of destruction

Burgsdorff reiterated that the EU previously announced an initial grant of $40 million (€34 million) to support Gaza.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction. 

Health centres and media offices, as well as schools, were among structures that were targeted.

READ MORE: 9 headlines that misrepresent Israeli aggression against Palestinians

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us