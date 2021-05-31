WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pakistani TV bans talk show host over speech against attacks on journalists
Criticising the country's military, journalist Hamid Mir had made a fiery speech at a rally in support of another reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad.
Pakistani TV bans talk show host over speech against attacks on journalists
Pakistani prominent journalist Hamid Mir speaks with AFP during an interveiw in Islamabad on April 27, 2021. / AFP Archive
May 31, 2021

A Pakistani television station has taken a prominent journalist off air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticised the country’s powerful military.

The development came on Monday just days after the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad.

Geo News TV did not comment on the changes regarding its “Capital Talk,” a five-days-a-week program during which Mir would invite guests to debate current events in the country. 

Journalists and press freedom advocates often accuse Pakistan’s military and its agencies of harassing and attacking journalists. The government insists it supports freedom of speech.

In a statement on Twitter, Amnesty International denounced the ban on Mir and asked Pakistani authorities to protect free speech. “Censorship, harassment, and physical violence must not be the price journalists pay to do their jobs," it said.

READ MORE: The Pakistani media’s shadowy beast

Also on Monday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan denounced Geo News for taking Mir off air. It said the action against him comes after he spoke fervidly against the escalation of curbs on freedom of expression in the country.

Local journalists’ groups, which document attacks or violations against journalists in Pakistan, say the period from May 2020 to April 2021 saw 148 such attacks.

“I was banned twice in the past,” said Mir, who had also in the past been fired by Geo News.

Geo News' move drew swift condemnation by journalists, politicians, and members of civil society groups. 

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists asked the TV station to explain whether the step was taken under government pressure.

READ MORE: Pakistan TV channel returning to air after negotiations with army - sources

Mir himself was attacked in 2014 in the port city of Karachi, when a gunman critically wounded him. His family at the time blamed the country's intelligence service for orchestrating the attack. The perpetrator was never publicly known nor apprehended.

The station's owner, Mir Shakilur Rehman, was arrested last year in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. He was freed months later on a court order.

Toor, the journalist beaten in his apartment, works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV. 

He later told police his attackers claimed they were from the Inter-Services Intelligence. However, the spy agency days later distanced itself from the attack.

On Friday, Mir along with dozens of Pakistani journalists attended a rally in Islamabad to condemn the attack on Toor. 

So far, authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the attack and police say they are still investigating.

Attacks on journalists 

The latest incident follows last month's attack on another senior journalist Absar Alam, who was shot and wounded near his residence in the capital Islamabad.

A lone attacker seen on CCTV footage is yet to be apprehended.

Another journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted in July 2020, from outside a women's college in the outskirts of Islamabad. 

CCTV footage from the college that purportedly showed the abduction in broad daylight went viral on social media before Jan was released after spending 12 hours in captivity.  

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us