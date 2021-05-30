Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, a town to the north of Miami in Florida, the US police said.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet on Sunday.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, CNN reported.

CNN said about 20 to 25 of those injured were taken to a number of nearby hospitals.

The shooting took place early on Sunday morning, CBS4 Miami said, and added that at least one of those injured was listed in critical condition. CBS4 Miami said police had no one in custody as of early morning.

Long history of deadly gun violence

The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States.

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, with a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centres.

Homicides, mostly gun-driven, have surged in the country over the past year.

Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.

There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group, said.

President Joe Biden last month branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment."

There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

