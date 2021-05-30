In pictures: Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Ottoman conquest of Istanbul
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Ottoman conquest of IstanbulThe image of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han (Mehmed the Conqueror), who conquered Istanbul at the age of 21, and turned the Ottomans into a world empire, was also featured in the show.
The 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest was marked with a special visual projection mapping show. / AA
May 30, 2021

The 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul has been celebrated with a visual show across the Turkish metropolis.

Turkey's Communications Directorate organised a visual feast in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to mark the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul that changed the course of history.

Following the recitation of the 48th chapter of the Quran in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the celebrations continued with a special virtual projection mapping show at Galata Tower and Hagia Sophia.

The image of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han (Mehmed the Conqueror), who conquered Istanbul at the age of 21, and turned the Ottomans into a world empire, was also featured in the show.

Earlier, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter said Istanbul will celebrate its holiday "with all its splendor."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us