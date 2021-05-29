WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kidnappers release 14 Nigerian students abducted in April
Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwest Nigeria in the last few months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December.
Kidnappers release 14 Nigerian students abducted in April
FILE PHOTO: Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria March 2, 2021. / Reuters
May 29, 2021

Fourteen students from a university in northwestern Nigeria have been freed 40 days after being kidnapped, a local police spokesman told AFP.

Such seizures have become a frequent way for criminals to collect ransoms, with more than 700 abductions since December.

"Fourteen students of Greenfield University were released by their captors this evening," police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told AFP.

"They were dumped outside the city along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway" in central Nigeria.

Jalige said he did not know if ransoms had been paid for their release.

READ MORE:Why insurgent and bandit attacks are intensifying in Nigeria

Hundreds kidnapped in 6 months

On April 20, gunmen known locally as "bandits" stormed the university and kidnapped around 20 students, killing a member of the school's staff in the process.

Five students were executed a few days later to force families and the government to pay a ransom.

It was the fifth such attack in around five months, and officials in Kaduna state called the executions "diabolical", though they strongly advised parents not to pay to avoid encouraging more seizures.

Armed gangs are terrorising inhabitants in central-western and north-western areas of Nigeria by looting villages, stealing cattle, and taking people hostage.

Since December 2020, 730 children and students have been kidnapped.

READ MORE:Nigeria's mass kidnappings: A timeline

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us