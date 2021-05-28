WORLD
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Zakaria Hamayel was struck by a bullet to the chest in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, during a protest against illegal Israeli settlement expansion, says Palestinian Health Ministry.
May 28, 2021

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Zakaria Hamayel was struck by a bullet to the chest in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, during a protest against illegal Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian land, the ministry said on Friday. 

"My cousin Zakaria Maher Abdel-Hamid Hamayel, [was] killed by the occupation's bullets, in confrontations on Mount Sabih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus," Mujahed Moflh wrote on Twitter.

Gaza 'war crimes' probe

The latest killing comes a day after the United Nations Human Rights Council agreed to launch an international investigation into "crimes" committed during the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinians in blockaded Gaza.

The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during the war that was halted by a ceasefire on May 21.

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, told the council that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Gaza's Hamas administration had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

Palestinians welcomed the resolution adopted by the Geneva forum while Israel rejected it and said it would not cooperate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
