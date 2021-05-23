Israeli settlers guarded by police have stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

It comes two days after a ceasefire that ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Local media reported that about 50 settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al Aqsa compound under heavy escort by Israeli forces.

The reports added that occupation forces also arrested six Palestinians including Al Aqsa employees, and blocked the entrance so a number of Palestinian youths could not enter.

Media say Israeli forces are also barring Palestinians under the age of 45 from entering Al Aqsa compound.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warned that all will return to the starting point if Al Aqsa compound storming and Sheikh Jarrah siege continues.

Recently, Hamas had fired rockets into Israel in response to settlers storming Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The current ceasefire seems to be holding despite the provocation by the illegal settlers and Israeli government.

Israel's Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said that every rocket launched into Israel, whether it's from "lightning or any other excuse," would be on the head of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of #Hamas in the Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza pick up pieces

Gazans are still trying to piece back their lives after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made tens of thousands homeless in the impoverished enclave.

Authorities began distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza, an AFP reporter said.

Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by Hamas group as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives.

The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

The United Nations says more than half of those killed, the overwhelming majority in Israeli air strikes, were civilians.

Israel claims it has killed "more than 200 terrorists", including 25 commanders.

Rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups killed 12 people in Israel including a child, an Israeli soldier, an Indian citizen and two Thai nationals, the police say, and wounded around 357 people.

READ MORE: Rallies across world express solidarity with Palestine

Thousands homeless

In front of a flattened tower block where she used to rent out apartments, Aisha Mousallem was wearing black.

"Even if I lost no one in my family, I'm in mourning," she said.

Sarah Muscroft, the head of the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the intensity of the bombardment had led to "extensive damage" across Gaza.

"Over 6,000 people have been rendered homeless as a result of the hostilities," she said.

More than 1,042 housing or commercial units were estimated to have been completely destroyed, and 800,000 people have no regular access to water.

"The building effort is going to be really quite profound," she told AFP.

Over the weekend, shopkeepers assessed the damage, finding many supplies coated in thick layers of dust.

Wael Amin al Sharafa said he had stocked up his shop with new clothes to sell during the usually busy period of Eid al Fitr, at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

"But now it's all lost," he said. "Who will pay for all this? I have no idea."

READ MORE:Hamas holds parade in Gaza as UNSC urges adherence to ceasefire

UNSC urges 'full adherence' to ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence” to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stressed the immediate need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

The 15-member council issued a statement, which had to be agreed by consensus, after being unable to speak during the 11-day conflict due to opposition by the United States. The French mission to the United Nations said it has put on hold its push for a resolution on the issue.