January 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kremlin says more than 600 Ukrainian troops killed in Kramatorsk
Ukraine has rejected Russia's claim of a devastating retaliatory strike in Kramatorsk. Moscow says it carried out an assault on barracks that killed more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers. Retired US Air Force Colonel, Jeffrey Fischer weighs in on whether these attacks will drag this conflict into a new ugly phase. #Kramatorsk #Russia #Ukraine
Kremlin says more than 600 Ukrainian troops killed in Kramatorsk
Explore