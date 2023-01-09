January 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel orders removal of Palestinian flags from public spaces
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has ordered police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces. It follows the release of a long-serving Palestinian prisoner, who waved a Palestinian flag while receiving a hero's welcome in his home village. Israeli authorities have also suspended the Palestinian foreign minister's special travel permit while he was travelling from Jordan to the occupied West Bank. Claire Herriot has more.
Israel orders removal of Palestinian flags from public spaces
Explore