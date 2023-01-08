Iran executes two men for killing officer during protests

The European Union says it's 'appalled' by the execution of two more Iranian protesters, who said they were tortured into confessing. The men were found guilty of killing a security official during nationwide protests, and the EU's is the latest international condemnation. Four people have now been hanged for their role in the demonstrations, sparked by the death of a 22 year old woman in police custody. Daniel Padwick reports. #Iran #MahsaAmini #executions