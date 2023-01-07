January 7, 2023
McCarthy secures top Congress job after a 15-round long election
Turning to the US where, after 15 rounds of voting, the House of Representatives has finally elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as its new Speaker. The end of the stalemate means the House can now resume its legislative Business. President Joe Biden said he's prepared to work with the Republican Party, when he can, and also expects Republicans to work with him .
