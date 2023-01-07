WORLD
2 MIN READ
Africa Matters: Sudan Peace Deal
Will Sudan finally end years of political deadlock, anti-military protests, communal violence and an economic downturn this year? Kholood Khair is the Director of confluence Advisory, a policy think tank in Sudan, shares her perspective. Students and teachers in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions are often targeted by armed separatists. Authorities have now started installing surveillance cameras in government schools to help deter such attacks and prevent crime on campus. But some Cameroonians are concerned. And the World Health Organization recommends at least six months of exclusive breastfeeding, in order to give babies the best possible start in life. But less than 50% of mothers globally are able to do that, since many mothers struggle to produce breast milk. A Ugandan entrepreneur is now helping them boost their milk supply, using oat cookies. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters
Africa Matters: Sudan Peace Deal
January 7, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us