WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the South Caucasus See Stability in 2023?
Tensions in South Caucasus had ups and downs throughout 2022. Turkiye, Russia, the European Union and the US took important steps to bring peace to the region and end the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia and antigovernmental protests in Iran have made the situation in South Caucasus even more fragile. Many issues aren't yet settled, but Turkiye seems to be in a better position to mediate with greater presence in the region through the Middle Corridor. Let's take a look at this report. Guests: Mathew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research Fellow at ISPI Theodore Karasik Fellow at Jamestown Foundation
Will the South Caucasus See Stability in 2023?
January 6, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us