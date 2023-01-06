What's behind Russia's 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for Russian Orthodox Christmas?

Russia has declared a temporary truce over Orthodox Christmas but should Ukraine prepare for worse to come? As Russia's assault approaches one year of operations, we ask what's really behind this unilateral cessation of hostilities. Guests: Victor Olevich Lead Expert at the Center for Actual Politics Andrij Dobriansky Director of Communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America John Herbst Senior Director at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center