January 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US House in chaos after Kevin McCarthy loses nine speaker votes
The deadlock at the heart of Capitol Hill is continuing for a third day as the House of Representatives tries to elect a new speaker. Kevin McCarthy is the leading contender but has now failed to win a majority in nine rounds of voting. Shai Franklin from the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute has more on this stalemate. #USHouse #KevinMcCarthy #Republicans
US House in chaos after Kevin McCarthy loses nine speaker votes
Explore