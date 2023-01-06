January 6, 2023
WORLD
Why is China opening its borders as COVID-19 spreads?
Beijing has announced it expects more than two billion journeys to be made during the Lunar New Year rush. The holiday period will begin this weekend and last for 40 days, but there's an acknowledgement that this year will be extremely challenging as coronavirus infections rise. Michael Toole from the Burnet Institute explains. #China #COVID #LunarNewYear
