El Chapo’s son Ovidio arrested in Sinaloa state

Mexican security forces have captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation. Journalist Jan-Albert Hootsen has more on the high profile arrest. #OvidioGuzman #Mexico #JoaquínElChapo