Just 2 Degrees: Storms slam California, Italian climate group hits the Senate

We explain those brutal 'atmospheric' storms that caused record flooding on the US west coast. A nutritionist gives his take on whether soy products are good for us, and the Italian climate group doesn't hold back as one of its members explains why they're angry with the government. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Luca Trivellone of Ultima Generazione; Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci; and Dietician Joel Feren