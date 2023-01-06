January 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Record number of France’s 56 nuclear reactors have gone offline
The war in Ukraine has resulted in a global rise in energy prices with Europe being hit especially hard. The EUs back up plan for such an emergency for years had been a reliance on France the biggest producer of nuclear power in the EU. But a decade-old political deal has disrupted the increase in demand and could have long term negative effects for the French economy.
