Erdogan calls for steps to clear Syria of YPG terror group

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated the Syrian regime should act constructively to get results in talks and achieve political stability. Erdogan stressed the importance of removing the terror group YPG from the Turkish border including Manbij and Tel Rifaat regions in Northern Syria Political analyst Onur Erim weighs in. #Erdogan #YPGterrorgroup #Syria