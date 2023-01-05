January 5, 2023
What to expect from US House vote on Thursday
The US House of Representatives will resume voting on Thursday to find its Speaker. The position is the third most important in US politics, because whoever holds it becomes US President in case the President and Vice President can't fulfill their roles. Ross Feingold, former Asia chairperson of Republicans Abroad gives an insight into what to expect. #USHouse #KevinMcCarthy #speaker
