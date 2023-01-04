January 4, 2023
Zelenskyy says Russia plans to exhaust Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks using Iranian drones to exhaust his country's air defences and energy infrastructure. Klaus W Larres, professor of history and international affairs at the University of North Carolina weighs in on these warning by the Ukrainian leader. #Makiivka #Ukraine #Russia
