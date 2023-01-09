January 9, 2023
UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan's recovery
The United Nations and Pakistan are co-hosting an international donors’ conference. The talks aim to mobilise the international community to support Pakistan's reconstruction following last year's devastating floods. Pakistan is requesting billions of dollars for the recovery effort. Political analyst Muneeb Qadir weighs in. #Pakistan #UN #Floods
