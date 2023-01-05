January 5, 2023
Hospitals in Beijing are running out of beds amid COVID-19 surge
Hospitals in Beijing are running out of beds as COVID-19 surges in the Chinese capital. The increase in severely ill people needing hospital care follows China’s easing of its most severe pandemic restrictions last month. Djillali Annane from the University of Versailles Saint Quentin weighs in on COVID surge in China. #COVID #China #Hospitals
