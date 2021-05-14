WORLD
UN: Around 10,000 flee homes as Israel unleashes bombs on Gaza
Palestinians are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services, says UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes over Ansar Government Complex building in Gaza. / AA
May 14, 2021

The United Nations has estimated around 10,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in besieged Gaza due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

"They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global Covid-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement Friday.

"Hospitals and access to water and sanitation services depend on electricity, the fuel for which will run out on Sunday," it added.

The office said Israeli authorities and Palestinian resistance groups must immediately allow the UN and its humanitarian partners to bring in fuel, food, and medical supplies and to deploy humanitarian personnel.

"All parties must always adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws," it added.

Heavy bombardment in Gaza

The office reiterated the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for immediate de-escalation in blockaded Gaza. 

At least 126 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have been killed, and 900 others wounded by Israeli troops.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment which has caused heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

To date, nine Israelis have been killed in the recent violence — eight of them in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah area in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the expulsion of Palestinian families in the area.

Palestinians protesting for the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted and threatened with expulsion by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 — a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
