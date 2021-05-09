WORLD
Over 400 migrants land on Italian shores as authorities block rescue ship
The Italian island of Lampedusa is one of the main landing points on the route for migrants departing mostly from Tunisia and Libya to reach Europe.
Migrants are seen after disembarking from a wooden boat on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, October 18, 2019. / Reuters
May 9, 2021

More than 400 migrants have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa as authorities in Sicily again blocked a rescue boat from leaving port.

A 20-metre boat carrying 325 people was intercepted about 13 kilometres (eight miles) off the coast of Lampedusa, and another was found slightly closer with 90 people aboard, news agencies reported.

Meanwhile judicial authorities in Sicily reinstated a detention order against the Sea-Watch 4 vessel, run by Germany's Sea-Watch organisation, which had kept it in Palermo for six months until March, media reports said.

The order followed a safety inspection that found too many life jackets on board, saying the ship's sewage system is insufficient for the potential number of people rescued.

Activists claim the inspection was a smokescreen to block the ship.

READ MORE:Over 100 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

"We hope the authorities will not stop us from leaving for the central Mediterranean with the absurd accusations to which we have become accustomed," Sea-Watch Italy had tweeted on Friday after returning from its latest mission.

Another vessel, Sea-Watch 3, was impounded by the Italian coastguard in March in the Sicilian port of Augusta, again over safety issues.

The aid groups have also faced accusations of colluding with Libyan migrant traffickers to bring people to safety on European shores – charges they strongly deny.

READ MORE:At least 170 migrants found dead in Mediterranean this week

Italy is a prime entry point for Europe-bound migrants, but the stretch of water between Sicily and North Africa is one of the world's deadliest migration routes.

Almost 530,000 migrants have landed on Italian shores since the start of 2015, including some 6,000 in the year to date, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

READ MORE:Ceaseless deaths at sea point to shortcomings in EU migration policy 

SOURCE:AFP
