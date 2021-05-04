WORLD
Swiss diplomat in Iran found dead after 'fall' from high-rise
Iranian officials launch an investigation into the death of the first secretary at the Swiss embassy who died after reportedly falling from a high-rise in the capital of Tehran.
Swiss Foreign Ministry said an employee at its embassy in Iran had died in an accident, without identifying the victim. / AFP
May 4, 2021

The first secretary at the Swiss embassy in Tehran has been found dead after falling from a high-rise building where she lived in the north of the city.

Iranian emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi said the diplomat's body was found by a gardener after an employee who arrived at her apartment early on Tuesday noticed she was missing, Fars news agency reported.

"This person was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy," Khaledi told Mehr news agency. "The cause of her fall has yet to be determined," he told Fars.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry (FDFA) said on Tuesday that an employee at its embassy in Iran had died of an accident, without identifying the victim. 

"The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Iranian police said it has started investigating the diplomat's death. 

The diplomat was 51, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. 

Other reports put her age at 52.

Switzerland has represented US diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
