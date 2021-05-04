WORLD
Armed assailants kill dozens in eastern Burkina Faso
The attack came a week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed in an ambush by militants in the same region.
FILE PHOTO: In this file photograph taken on September 29, 2015, Burkinabe soldiers patrol near the Presidental Security Regiment (RSP) military barracks in Ouagadougou. / AFP
May 4, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso,  according to the government.

The attack occurred in Kodyel village in the Komandjari province near the border with Niger, government official Labidi Ouoba told the Associated Press by phone after fleeing the attack.

Militants surrounded the village and went house to house setting fire to them and killing people, said Ouoba.

“I ran early because the terrorists usually look for authorities. We all pray that peace comes back now in our country. We are tired,″ he said.

READ MORE :Militants execute European journalists in Burkina Faso

Europeans killed in ambush 

The attack comes exactly one week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed and a Burkinabe soldier went missing when their anti-poaching patrol was ambushed by militants in the same region.

That same day last week, 18 people were killed in Yattakou village in the country’s Sahel region.

Another resident, Mediempo Tandamba, who fled Monday’s attack said approximately 100 militants entered the town on motorcycles, tricycles and pick up trucks. Four of his brother’s children were killed.

“We are very afraid here today,” said Tandamba.

Burkina Faso’s ill-equipped army has been struggling to contain the spread of militants linked to al Qaeda and the Daesh who have killed thousands and displaced more than a million people.

Last year the government enlisted the help of volunteer fighters to help the army, but the volunteers have incurred retaliation by the militants who target them and the communities they help.

The militants killed civilians on Monday because the village had provided fighters to the volunteer program, said Heni Nsaibia, an analyst with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

READ MORE:France urges West Africa to step up efforts in fight against militants

SOURCE:AP
