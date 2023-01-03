January 3, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ankara signs 13-year agreement to provide gas to Sofia
Türkiye has signed a deal to provide up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas every year to Bulgaria - about a third of its annual needs. Bulgaria is just the latest EU and NATO member looking for alternative energy supplies - after Russia cut them off following the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
Ankara signs 13-year agreement to provide gas to Sofia
Explore