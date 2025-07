Far-right Israeli minister's presence at Al Aqsa sparks outrage

Israeli controversial right-wing minister Itamar Ben G'vir had visited the Al Aqsa Compound in occupied East Jerusalem to mark a Jewish holiday, in what Palestinians have labelled an act of 'unprecedented provocation'. The visit happened just a week after Israel's new right-wing government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.