Up to 70% of Shanghai’s population may have been infected with COVID-19

Nearly 70 percent of Shanghai's 25 million residents may have been infected with COVID-19 in the recent outbreak. That's according to officials in the city's top hospital. China is seeing a rising number of cases and death since it rolled back strict pandemic curbs. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter explains why China went from recent strict lockdowns to very quickly abandoning its policy and rapidly opening up. #China #Covid #Lockdowns