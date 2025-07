Is Israeli far-right minister’s visit to Al Aqsa Mosque a provocation?

Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir has visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. His visit was slammed by Israeli opposition parties and Palestinians who warned it was a deliberate provocation. Mustafa Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative explains.