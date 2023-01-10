Just 2 Degrees: Extreme Weather, Is Soy Good or Bad, Greta Thunberg vs Tate

Thousands of lives lost, and tens of billions of dollars in damages. Extreme weather events hit us hard in 2022. A new report identifies just how destructive climate disasters were last year. We also look at whether or not food made from soy beans is healthy. And a viral feud: Andrew Tate goes after Greta Thunberg, and lives to regret it. #climatechange #globalwarming