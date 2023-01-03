Majlinda Bregu: Russia Has Interest in Destabilizing Western Balkans

Many still have concerns that the conflict next door could spill over into the Western Balkans. There are positive signs that some countries could join the EU and NATO but deep-rooted problems are still waiting to be solved. Across The Balkans intervewed Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council, at the TRT World Forum a couple of weeks ago and asked what she sees as the biggest threat to the region's stability.