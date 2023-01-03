January 3, 2023
Israel’s tourism minister refers to occupied West Bank as 'our local Tuscany'
Israel's new tourism minister is facing backlash for his plans to turn the occupied West Bank into a travel destination after referring to the occupied area as "our local Tuscany." This comes as Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government puts illegal settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities. #Israel #Palestine
